Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Short Interest Update

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 939,300 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Shares of EQ stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17. Equillium has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $27.05.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

