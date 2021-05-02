Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.12. Hasbro has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 20.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

