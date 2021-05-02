Ero Copper (ERRPF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.54. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

ERRPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ero Copper from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

