ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0286 on Exchanges

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $780,353.30 and approximately $71,483.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,582,045 coins and its circulating supply is 27,302,711 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

