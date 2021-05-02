ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $15.52. 48,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

ESSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

