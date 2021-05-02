Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETTYF opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76. Essity AB has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

