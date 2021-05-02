Ethereum Gold 24 Hour Volume Hits $143.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 45% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $223,988.32 and $143.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

