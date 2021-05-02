Eukles Asset Management Acquires 309 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $80.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

