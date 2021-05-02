Eukles Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.0% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.74.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

