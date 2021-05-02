Eukles Asset Management Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock valued at $5,801,286. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.