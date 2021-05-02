Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,304 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WGO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $17,517,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,150,000 after purchasing an additional 191,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 285,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 124,653 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.