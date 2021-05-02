Eukles Asset Management Purchases 407 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day moving average is $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

