Eukles Asset Management Purchases 558 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $231.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $120.74 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

SMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

