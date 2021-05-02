Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Earnings Results

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 372,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day moving average is $135.28. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $75.64 and a one year high of $167.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

