Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.88 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 2,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 261,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $702.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.44.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 361,627 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

