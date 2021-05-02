Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $39.50 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

EIFZF opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

