Exeedme (XED) Price Down 19.9% This Week

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001666 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $832,621.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00064693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00281867 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.91 or 0.01128362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.58 or 0.00743991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,846.34 or 1.00082101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,702,935 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

