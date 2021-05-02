eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $732,200.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $732,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,804,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,862,812.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $658,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

Shares of EXPI opened at $34.36 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 107.38 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

