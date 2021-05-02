Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.22 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $27.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.28 billion to $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $115.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $108.88 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $137.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.88 billion to $148.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.08. The company had a trading volume of 26,332,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,881. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.80.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

