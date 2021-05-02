Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $414.00 at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $360.00 to $414.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB stock opened at $325.08 on Thursday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

