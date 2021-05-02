FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $20,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $336.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $264.73 and a one year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

