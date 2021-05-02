Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS:FFXDF opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.