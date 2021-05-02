Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.35 ($0.02). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,603,390 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The firm has a market cap of £13.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.