Feellike 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Feellike coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,299.51 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Feellike alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00064449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.34 or 0.00279765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.90 or 0.01114772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00734109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,046.18 or 1.00162846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial.

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.