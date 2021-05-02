Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $3.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

