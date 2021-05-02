Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.04.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total transaction of $18,863,092.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

