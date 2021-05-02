Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires 726 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 167.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.77. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

