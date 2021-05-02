Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $82,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 430.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after buying an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.05.

PNC opened at $186.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $189.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

