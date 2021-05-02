Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $68,000 in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $201,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $1,382,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $1,188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $30,393.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $371,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 581,676 shares of company stock worth $32,471,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.28 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

