Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 2,763 Shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 449.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of WDR opened at $24.98 on Friday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

