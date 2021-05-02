Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,608,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after buying an additional 752,877 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 203,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

