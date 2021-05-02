Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIE. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.29 ($83.87).

FIE opened at €63.30 ($74.47) on Friday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 1-year high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €67.21.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

