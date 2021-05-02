Fiera Capital Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$195.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.69 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSZ. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.96.

Shares of FSZ opened at C$10.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -340.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$7.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.