First American Trust FSB Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

INDA opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.74. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.