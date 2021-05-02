First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post sales of $21.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of FRBA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Strs Ohio lifted its position in First Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 44.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bank (FRBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.