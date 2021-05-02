First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $13.61 on Friday. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $228,982.26. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

