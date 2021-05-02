First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FNLIF. TD Securities lowered First National Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $41.91.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

