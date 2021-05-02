First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 288 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 176.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 98.6% in the first quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $548.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

