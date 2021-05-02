First Quadrant L P CA Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.91% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAP. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 22,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $46.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.51.

