First Quadrant L P CA Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

NYSE PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

