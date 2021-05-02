First Quadrant L P CA Purchases 46,534 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1,328.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NiSource stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

