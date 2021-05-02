First Quadrant L P CA Sells 1,072 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day moving average of $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

