First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FM stock opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$31.57. The firm has a market cap of C$19.49 billion and a PE ratio of -86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.28%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.