First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,513 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $44.03 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $46.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

