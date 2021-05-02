First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.