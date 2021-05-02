Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target upped by Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

