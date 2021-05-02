Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,031 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.83% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $98,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSH. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $3,056,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of VSH opened at $24.57 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

