Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $116.99 Million Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 586,389 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,258 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $116,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,335,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after buying an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stamps.com by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

STMP stock opened at $205.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.97. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.43 and a 12-month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock worth $3,434,366. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

