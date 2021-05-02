Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $153.35 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,240 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $153,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Chart Industries by 50.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

GTLS stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

