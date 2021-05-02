Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,649 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.39% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $189,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $763,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $231.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $120.74 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

